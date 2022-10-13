PS I Box Office Collection: Mani Ratnam's film races ahead of Kamal Haasan's Vikram in Tamil Nadu

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LYCA_PRODUCTIONS Ponniyin Selvan I box office collection know the details

PS I Box Office Collection: Ponniyin Selvan- I has been earning good numbers at the ticket window ever since it has been released on the big screen on September 30. The Tamil film has been an all-time highest-grossing film in Tamil Nadu and for a Tamil film overseas. The makers will definitely be buoyed by the response to the film as fans eagerly wait for the second part to drop next year. It is expected that before PS II releases in 2023, the OTT release of the first part will raise the hype for the sequel.

PS I BO collection Day 13

Ponniyin Selvan- I is directed by Mani Ratnam. It has crossed the Rs 400 mark worldwide in just 12 days. On the thirteenth day, the collections were in the same range as the previous days and the business witnessed positive growth. Lyca Productions shared an update regarding the film's box office business on their Instagram handle, writing, "#PS1 hits another milestone!! Catch the movie in theaters near you (sic)."

PS I defeats Vikram at Box Office

PS I has become a huge success story in Tamil Nadu. In the local market., it has crossed the earnings of Kamal Haasan's Vikram, which was released earlier this year. "#PonniyinSelvan is now the HIGHEST grossing movie of all time at the TN Box Office. It has BEATEN #Vikram to achieve this HUMONGOUS feat (sic)," Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted.

He also informed that PS I's Tamil Nadu collections alone had already surpassed Vijay's Beast's lifetime collections worldwide. With over Rs 175 crore in earnings in the state and over Rs 400 crore in business worldwide, it will be interesting to see how much of a haul it creates during its theatrical run.

About Ponniyin Selvan- I

Ponniyin Selvan is based on the early life of prince Arun Mozhi Varman, who later went on to be known as the great Raja Raja Cholan. The film is among the most expensive projects ever undertaken in the country and is based on the Tamil classic Ponniyin Selvan by eminent writer Kalki. Since it is a literary adaptation, the movie has been winning favours among the senior audience as well.

