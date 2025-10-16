This Prithviraj Sukumaran film took 16 years from signing to release, and flopped at the box office Prithviraj Sukumaran’s long-delayed Malayalam film finally released after 16 years in the making. Despite high expectations, the movie failed at the box office but is now streaming on Netflix, gaining new attention from audiences online.

Filmmaking is not an easy process; it requires patience, effort, time, and dedication to create something that will be loved by the audience. It is often seen that filmmakers spend a significant amount of time on research and planning. Not only from the production perspective, but even the actors undergo physical transformations as per the role's requirements.

Today, we are going to tell you about Malayalam actor-turned-director Prithviraj Sukumaran, who signed a film that took more than ten years to make. Notably, he worked on the project for 16 years. Despite this, the Malayalam movie did not perform well at the box office and was declared a flop. Read on to know more about the film.

Prithviraj Sukumaran signed this film 16 years before its release

The name of the film is 'The Goat Life', directed by the famous Malayalam director Blessy. The desert survival adventure drama 'The Goat Life' was released in 2024. In a conversation with The Indian Express, the actor revealed that he signed this film way back in 2008-2009. He said, "Yes to this film in 2008-2009, which means it's now been about 16 years." He further added, "My life has evolved through all these phases, and through all these phases, one constant has been that this film is there."

Where to watch 'The Goat Life' on OTT

Those who haven't watched the movie yet can stream it on the OTT giant Netflix. Notably, the film holds an IMDb rating of 7.1; however, despite this rating, the movie didn't perform well at the box office.

The Goat Life's box office collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Prithviraj Sukumaran's film collected Rs 157.35 crore worldwide. Meanwhile, its net collection in India stands at Rs 85.01 crore so far. Its overseas collection stands at Rs 59.5 crore.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's work front

The 43-year-old actor Prithviraj Sukumaran was recently seen in Kayoze Irani's action drama film 'Sarzameen' alongside Kajol and Ibrahim Ali Khan. He will be next seen in Prashanth Neel's film 'Salaar 2'. For the unversed, the actor made his directorial debut with the 2019 film 'Lucifer', which features superstar Mohanlal, Prabhas, Manju Warrier, and others in the lead roles.

