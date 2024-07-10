Prabhas' Salaar becomes third highest-earning Indian film in Japan, leaves Dangal, Pathaan behind

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salaar creates another record by becoming the third most successful Indian film in Japan

Prabhas is having a gala time right now. The Pan India star has given back-to-back hits with Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD and is now relishing the fruit of his hard work. Prabhas has earned time off to sit back and watch his films create milestones each day. Where Kalki became the fastest film to enter the 500 crore club, Salaar on the other hand, months after its release in India, is making waves in Japan.

Salaar was released 7 months ago

For those who don't know, on July 5, the action-packed thriller film 'Salaar' was released in Japan. However, in India, the film was released in December last year, and it did a business of 650 crores. Now after 7 months, the film was released in Japan and the film has performed brilliantly on about 200 screens. The film earned 18.22 million Japanese Yen. With this, Salaar has achieved the third biggest opening as an Indian film in Japan.

Prabhas's Salaar breaks and makes a big record!

Prabhas's Salaar is performing tremendously in Japan. On Monday and Tuesday, the film did a business of 5 million Japanese Yen. Due to this, the total earnings of the film within the first few days became 23 million Japanese Yen. With this, the film has left behind Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Aamir Khan's Dangal behind. It is expected that the film will earn more. Know which are the top 5 Indian films to performed brilliantly in Japan at the opening weekend.

RRR – 44.35 million JPY

Saaho – 23.00 million JPY

Salaar – 18.22 million JPY

Pathan – 14.69 million JPY

Dangal – 12.40 million JPY

The budget for Prabhas's film 'Salaar' was Rs 250 crore. This film earned Rs 617 crore from all over the world. Moreover, Prabhas and KGF's famed director Prashanth Neel have also started shooting for the Salaar sequel. Apart from Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan were also seen in the film.

