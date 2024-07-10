Chiyaan Vikram starrer 'Thangaalan's' trailer OUT, Watch Pa Ranjith's mysterious world here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM 'Thangaalan' starring Chiyaan Vikram starrer will release on August 15

The much-awaited trailer of Chiyaan Vikram starrer Thangaalan has finally been released. The trailer of the film is indeed amazing, mysterious and mystical. The excitement of the audience for the film is at its peak and now this interesting trailer has taken it to the next level. The trailer highlights Chiyaan Vikram's amazing transformation and Pa Ranjith's brilliant direction, which brings out all the best aspects of the film.

Thangaalan trailer has been released

The trailer gives us a glimpse of the world of mystery and magic of Thangaalan which has never been seen before. Chiyaan Vikram is seen doing wonders in his role and his performance is worth watching. Pa Ranjith, who is known for hits like Sarpatta Parambarai, Kabali and Kala, has once again made a unique and different film. The trailer has increased the curiosity of the audience about what is happening. The trailer takes you to a different world, but the story of the film is about the real history of Kolar Gold Fields (KFG). More than 200 years ago, the British discovered the Kolar Gold Mine Field and used it for their benefit.

Watch the trailer here:

About the film

The film is produced by KE Gnanavel Raja's Studio Green, a big name in the entertainment industry and known for films like 'Si3' and 'Thana Serndha Kootam' under its banner. Apart from Thangalan, Studio Green, known for making many blockbuster films, has another big release this year, the Suriya starrer film Kanguva. The music of the film is composed by GV Prakash Kumar. Chiyaan Vikram starrer is set to release worldwide on August 15, 2024 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

