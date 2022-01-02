Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@RADHESHYAMFILM Prabhas-Pooja Hegde starrer 'Radhe Shyam' release postponed? Makers address rumours

In the wake of the postponement of 'RRR', the makers of Prabhas-starrer 'Radhe Shyam' have said there is no change in the release date of the movie. Fans seem to be worried about 'Radhe Shyam's release but the makers have denied rumours of postponement. The official statement from UV Creations said, "There is no change in the release plans of 'Radhe Shyam'. The Prabhas-starrer is gearing up to hit the screens on January 14. Don't believe the rumours." The makers, hence, released a new poster with the release date from 'Radhe Shyam', which assures the fans that there is no postponement regarding the 'Radhe Shyam' release.

Starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde as the lead pair, 'Radhe Shyam' is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on January 14. Citing 'RRR's postponement, rumours are rife that 'Radhe Shyam' might get postponed too.

In the wake of the Omicron variant spread, people are worried about a possible Covid wave. So, the state governments in India are slowly starting to take necessary precautions by bringing in certain restrictions regarding theatre seating and travel regulations.

S.S. Rajamouli and his team had decided to postpone 'RRR', which is one of the most-awaited pan-India movies. They tweeted, "Keeping the best interests of all the involved parties in mind, we are forced to postpone our film. Our sincere thanks to all the fans and audience for their unconditional love. #RRRPostponed #RRRMovie".

The creative shared by the production company read, "In spite of our relentless efforts, some situations are beyond our control. As many Indian states are closing theatres, we are left with no choice but to ask you to hold on to your excitement. We promised to bring back The Glory of Indian Cinema, and at the right time, WE WILL."

'Radhe Shyam' on the other hand, is all set to hit the screens on January 14. Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, 'Radhe Shyam' is billed as an epic love story, in which Prabhas appears as a palmist.

