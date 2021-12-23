Radhe Shyam trailer out: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's love saga sure to tug at your heartstrings | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Radhe Shyam trailer out: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde sweet romance sure to tug at your heartstrings | WATCH

The highly anticipated trailer of the magnum opus 'Radhe Shyam' was finally released on Thursday (December 23). Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam is an epic love story, featuring Prabhas as a palmist, while Pooja plays his love interest. The trailer gives a few glimpses of the mighty Prabhas as a mysterious lover boy 'Vikram Aditya', which can be termed something extraordinary, we have never seen in Indian cinema. Fans from across the country joined the grand celebration along with Prabhas and Pooja.

Sharing the trailer of the film Prabhas wrote on Instagram, "Experience the love saga of #RadheShyam. Join Vikramaditya and Prerana’s magical journey with this trailer. Link in bio. #RadheShyamTrailer."

Watch the complete trailer of the film here:

While the intriguing trailer looks massive, colourful and big-scale, it also beautifully showcases various landscapes and exotic international locations besides Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s beautiful chemistry. The excitement around the iconic spectacle featuring Prabhas and Pooja has increased many folds as it has been a subject of heated discussion ever since the film was announced. It gives us a glimpse of the intriguing ride in-store and has built the anticipation further for audiences wanting more.

Earlier in the day, the makers released a new poster of the film. In the poster, we can see Prabhas having control over all planetary bodies including the moon.

Fans and audiences have been waiting with bated breath for Radhe Shyam to be hit the theatres. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod, the movie releases on January 14, 2022.