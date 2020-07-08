Prabhas 20 Update: First look and title of Prabhas, Pooja Hegde starrer to be out on July 10

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ACTORPRABHAS Prabhas 20 Update: First look and title of Prabhas, Pooja Hegde starrer film to be out on THIS date

Heartthrob Prabhas is finally back with good news. The actor took to his social media on Wednesday to announce that the first look and title of his upcoming film, popularly called Prabhas 20, will be released on July 10. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and also starring Pooja Hegde, the film has been one of the most-awaited of the year. He shared that the first look will be revealed at 10 am.

Actress Pooja Hegde wrote, "The announcement you all have been waiting for! Title & first look of our film #Prabhas20 will be out on 10.7.2020 at 10 AM"

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod of UV Creations, tentatively titled Prabhas 20 will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. Earlier this year, Prabhas had shared a photo from the sets of the film and wrote, "Elated to share that I’m resuming shooting for my upcoming film. Looking forward to a fun schedule"

The film also stars Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan.

Going by the reports, the film is a period love story set in the backdrop of Italy. Prabhas will play the role of a fortune teller and Pooja will play a princess.

