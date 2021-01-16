People criticise Vijay Sethupathi for cutting birthday cake with sword, actor issues apology note

Image Source : TWITTER/@SUNILKU94764515 Vijay Sethupathi

Actor Vijay Sethupathi took to his social media to apologise for cutting his birthday cake with a sword. The actor who is celebrating his 43rd birthday has cut his birthday cake with a sword which has led to a massive debate. Several people criticised him for his action. Now, the actor has put up a statement on the same, and expressed his regret. In a detailed statement on Saturday, the actor promised to be careful in future.

Vijay said that the photo was taken three days back at a shooting spot of his upcoming film with director Ponram. He said that the sword 'plays an important role' in the film. The actor celebrated his birthday with the cast and crew on the set of the film.

"My heartfelt thanks to film personalities and fans who wished me on my birthday. Three days ago, a photo which was taken during my birthday celebration has become a controversy now. In the photo, I had cut my birthday cake with a sword. I am going to act in director Ponram's film, in which the sword plays an important role," Vijay said in the detailed statement on Twitter.

The Master actor added, "Since I celebrated my birthday with Ponram and team, I used the sword to cut my cake. Many pointed out that this is a bad example. In future, I would be more careful with these things. If I had hurt anyone, I apologise and regret my action."

Currently, Vijay Sethupathi is riding high on success wave with his latest release, Master. The Tamil film, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay, has grossed over Rs 50 crore in Tamil Nadu alone within the first three days and is all set to be remade in Hindi. The film is breaking all the records at the box office. In just three days, Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj has even stormed past Rs 100 cr worldwide. The film released on January 13 and is having a dream run at the box office.