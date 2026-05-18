Peddi trailer release date and exact time: When to watch Ram Charan's film promo

New Delhi:

The wait is finally over. Starring Ram Charan in the lead alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Jagapathi Babu, the trailer of Peddi will finally release in a little over an hour from now. Now, after weeks of anticipation, the makers will officially post the trailer of Peddi days ahead of its release. The much-awaited trailer of Peddi will be released in the presence of Ram Charan and the film's lead cast in Mumbai. However, if you are true Ram Charan fan and want to know the exact time, read on.

Peddi: Know the exact time of trailer release

Ram Charan's Peddi trailer will be unveiled on May 18 at exactly 4.05 pm. Along with the announcement, a new poster featuring Ram Charan was also shared online. In the poster, the actor is seen in a rugged village avatar, walking along a railway track with luggage in his hands, adding more curiosity around the story and setting of the film.

Sharing the update on social media, the makers wrote, “#PEDDI will stay in your hearts TRAILER From 18th May #PEDDI WORLDWIDE RELEASE IN CINEMAS ON JUNE 4th, with PREMIERES on JUNE 3rd."

Peddi songs have been hugely popular

Even before hitting theatres, Peddi has already started making noise overseas. The film recently crossed the $100K mark in North America advance bookings within just four hours of sales opening, reflecting the strong demand and growing anticipation among audiences abroad.

The excitement around the film grew further after filmmaker Sukumar reportedly visited the sets of Peddi. Reports claimed he watched portions of the film and spent time with Ram Charan and director Buchi Babu Sana. He was said to be highly impressed with the film’s vision and scale.

A major talking point has also been Ram Charan’s transformation in the film. The actor appears in two very different looks, first as a rugged village cricketer and later as the intense Peddi Pehlwan. The music, too, has added to the hype surrounding the film. Composer AR Rahman’s “Chikiri Chikiri” has crossed over 200 million views across platforms, while “Rai Rai Raa Raa” has garnered more than 66 million views on YouTube.

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi stars Ram Charan in the lead role alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu. The film is produced by Vriddhi Cinemas in collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers. Peddi will premiere globally on June 3, 2026, before releasing in theatres worldwide on June 4, 2026.

Also read: Peddi postponed: Ram Charan film to skip April release, makers explain delay