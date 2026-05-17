Peddi trailer early review: Naga Vamsi hails Ram Charan, compares him to Virat Kohli; calls Janhvi 'ravishing'

New Delhi:

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film Peddi is one of the most anticipated films of 2026. Adding to the buzz, producer Naga Vamsi has reviewed the film's trailer ahead of its release and heaped praise on it via his X handle.

Notably, Peddi is scheduled for a worldwide release on June 4, 2026, with premieres on June 3, 2026. The makers will release the film’s trailer on May 18, 2026, across social media platforms. Read on to know what Naga Vamsi said about the trailer.

Naga Vamsi reviews Ram Charan's Peddi trailer

In his X post, Naga Vamsi wrote, "Just watched the #PeddiTrailer… this one is going straight OUT OF THE PARK." He also compared Ram Charan’s performance to Virat Kohli, who is known for his powerful style of cricket. He wrote in Telugu, which translates to: "Everyone has seen Virat Kohli play cricket… now just imagine how it would be if Kohli played wrestling too. That's exactly how it feels."

He added, "Kohli Cricket… adatam andaru chusaru kadha, adhe Kohli kusthi kuda aadithe ela untundo just imagine ala undi Mega Powerstar @AlwaysRamCharan garu in an absolute beast mode!"

Vamsi also praised Janhvi Kapoor, calling her "ravishing." However, he teased audiences with a crossover shot at the end of the trailer and called it "pure mass cinema," writing, "And wait for the crossover shot in the end… PURE MASS CINEMA." Take a look below:

Peddi movie production details

The music for the film is created by AR Rahman. The film is written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Apart from Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, the film stars Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. Peddi movie is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas and Mythri Movie Makers.

Also Read: Peddi trailer release date announced; Ram Charan's new poster released