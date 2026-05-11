Peddi trailer release date announced; Ram Charan's new poster released

New Delhi:

Peddi has been generating massive buzz ever since it was announced, and the excitement around Ram Charan’s upcoming film only seems to be growing with every update. Now, after weeks of anticipation, the makers have officially locked the trailer release date.

Peddi trailer release date locked

The trailer of Peddi will be unveiled on May 18. Sharing the announcement on social media, the team also dropped a brand-new poster featuring Ram Charan in a rugged village avatar. In the poster, the actor is seen walking along a railway track carrying luggage, adding another layer of mystery around his character.

Sharing the update, the makers wrote, “#PEDDI will stay in your hearts TRAILER From 18th May #PEDDI WORLDWIDE RELEASE IN CINEMAS ON JUNE 4th, with PREMIERES on JUNE 3rd."

The film has already been creating strong chatter online, and the latest reveal has only added to the hype. Recently, filmmaker Sukumar also visited the sets of the film and reportedly watched portions of it alongside director Buchi Babu Sana and Ram Charan. Reports suggested that Sukumar was highly impressed by the scale and vision of the project.

When is Peddi releasing?

Peddi is set to premiere globally on June 3, 2026, before releasing worldwide in theatres on June 4, 2026. The music is composed by AR Rahman. The Chikiri Chikiri track has already crossed 200 million views across platforms, while Rai Rai Raa Raa has garnered more than 66 million views on YouTube.

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi stars Ram Charan in the lead alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma and Jagapathi Babu. The film is backed by producer Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas in association with Mythri Movie Makers. In North India, Peddi will be released by Jio Studios after the grand success of Dhurandhar films and Raja Shivaji.

Also read: Peddi shoot in final stretch: Ram Charan and director Buchi Babu Sana share set pic, film to wrap in 6 days