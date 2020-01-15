Image Source : TWITTER Pattas Movie public review: Dhanush and Sneha's action film is perfect watch for Pongal, says audience

Pattas Movie Review: The first reviews of the latest Tamil film Pattas are now out. The film, directed by RS Durai Senthilkumar stars Dhanush and Sneha in lead roles. The family actioner released on the special occasion of Pongal today, and the audience are simply loving it all the way. Right from the intriguing action sequence to Dhanush's charming performance to Sneha's hard-hitting action, Pattas is a perfect watch for Pongal, says the audience.

Pattas also stars Nasser, Mehreen Pirzada, Naveen Chandra and Munishkanth Ramdoss in important roles. This film marks the return of the dynamic director and lead actor Dhanush after their film called Kodi, and this had set high expectations among the moviegoers.

Pattas movie still

Pattas movie

Taking advantage of their Pongal holiday, several movie buffs watched Pattas and, are now sharing their views about the film on social media.

"A regular revenge drama template told in a different angle, D's charming performance in 1st half,& totally contrast as diraviyam in 2nd half needs applause, actress Sneha given her best", tweeted a user.

Calling Pattas a mass entertainer, a user wrote, "Dhanush performed stunts with ease Credits goes to RS Durai Senthilkumar for highlighting the ancient martial arts! Sneha is a big plus in film with her bold role".

OMG #Pattas is full of surprises! I cannot get over Sneha's fight scenes! I don't think I have ever seen this side of her in a film before! #PattasFromToday #pattasreview #PattasFDFS@dhanushkraja — Anusha I-Anger (@iyengaranusha) January 15, 2020

The audience is full of praises for director RS Durai Senthilkumar. " He knows what the right proportion for a commercial movie is. Perfect mix of commercial and class. Joly and bright Dhanush. Meaty role for Sneha. So far a perfect pongal feast".

#Pattas Interval - @durairsk knows what the right proportion for a commercial movie is. Perfect mix of commercial and class. Joly and bright @dhanushkraja - Meaty role for @actress_Sneha - she has donned it. So far a perfect pongal feast. — KOLLYWOOD TALKS (@KollyWoodTalks_) January 15, 2020

In Pattas trailer, we saw some contrasting visuals that showcased Dhanush as a martial arts trainer in a village while his son, who probably does not know his parents, will grow up in the city. There’s the reference to kickboxing and this was cue for the villains. The trailer had some impressive stunts and promised for a complete entertainer. Pattas, which hit the screens on January 16, is expected to earn big at the box-office.

Pattas movie trailer

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page