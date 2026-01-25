Patriot first look: Mohanlal and Mammootty spark buzz by sharing each other’s posters, tease major reveal Superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal sparked excitement by sharing each other’s first look posters for Patriot, their upcoming spy thriller on Sunday, January 25, 2026. Take a look here.

New Delhi:

Malayalam superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal have sparked buzz on social media by sharing each other’s first look posters for their much-anticipated spy thriller Patriot on Sunday, January 25, 2026.

For those who don’t know, the espionage thriller Patriot marks the much-awaited reunion of the legendary duo, Mammootty and Mohanlal, after a long hiatus.

Mohanlal, Mammootty shares each other’s posters from upcoming film Patriot

While releasing the posters, they also hinted at a major announcement from the film. For the caption, they wrote, "#Patriot Set your reminder Tomorrow | 10.10 AM Stay tuned… (sic)."

This is a developing story.

