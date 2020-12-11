Friday, December 11, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Regional Cinema
  5. National Crush Rashmika Mandanna trends on Twitter yet again. Here's why

National Crush Rashmika Mandanna trends on Twitter yet again. Here's why

Kannada-born Telugu actress Rashmika Mandanna has been ruling the trends lately. The diva has been called the National Crush of 2020 by the search giant Google and her pictures are proof enough why!

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 11, 2020 9:12 IST
National Crush Rashmika Mandanna trends on Twitter yet again
Image Source : TWITTER/@RASHMIKAERA

National Crush Rashmika Mandanna trends on Twitter yet again

Kannada-born Telugu actress Rashmika Mandanna has been ruling the trends lately. The diva has been called the National Crush of 2020 by the search giant Google and her pictures are proof enough why! Apart from making jaws drop with her emotive performance in films like Geetha Govindam and Bheeshma, Rashmika entertains her fans with drool-worthy pictures on social media. This is the reason her fans never fail to make her top the Twitter trends. Since Friday morning, the actress has been trending on the micro-blogging platform without any reason. Just her fans decided to wish a sweet 'Good Morning' and she started trending.

From Rashmika Mandanna's pictures enacting different emoticons to her pictures from the latest photoshoot, fans have flooded Twitter. One user wrote, "Begin Your Day With Wonderful Smile Of Smiling Queen @iamRashmika." Another tweeted, "Good Morning... A beautiful day is waiting outside just for you. Open your eyes and experience the excellence of nature

around you. @iamRashmika."

Check out the tweets here-

Rashmika Mandanna is soon to charm the Tamil film audience as well. She will be making her Tamil debut with the film Sulthan opposite Karthi. The film is directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan. After starring in back-to-back hits, she is one of the most sought-after actors of today.

Also, Rashmika is gearing up for her upcoming film Pushpa with superstar Allu Arjun. It is directed by Sukumar. She has Aadaalloo Meeku Johaarlu and Acharya in her kitty as well.

 

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News