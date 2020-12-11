National Crush Rashmika Mandanna trends on Twitter yet again. Here's why

Image Source : TWITTER/@RASHMIKAERA National Crush Rashmika Mandanna trends on Twitter yet again

Kannada-born Telugu actress Rashmika Mandanna has been ruling the trends lately. The diva has been called the National Crush of 2020 by the search giant Google and her pictures are proof enough why! Apart from making jaws drop with her emotive performance in films like Geetha Govindam and Bheeshma, Rashmika entertains her fans with drool-worthy pictures on social media. This is the reason her fans never fail to make her top the Twitter trends. Since Friday morning, the actress has been trending on the micro-blogging platform without any reason. Just her fans decided to wish a sweet 'Good Morning' and she started trending.

From Rashmika Mandanna's pictures enacting different emoticons to her pictures from the latest photoshoot, fans have flooded Twitter. One user wrote, "Begin Your Day With Wonderful Smile Of Smiling Queen @iamRashmika." Another tweeted, "Good Morning... A beautiful day is waiting outside just for you. Open your eyes and experience the excellence of nature

around you. @iamRashmika."

#RashmikaMandanna No matter how much negativity surpress her she still remains strong and fights back! ❤ pic.twitter.com/oqtiWqB28G — S U N N Y S A N K E T H (@sunnysanketh78) December 11, 2020

Begin Your Day With Wonderful Smile Of Smiling Queen @iamRashmika#RashmikaMandanna pic.twitter.com/DmgdaywAcQ — Rashmika Mandanna Fans (@rashmika65) December 11, 2020

Good Morning 💕💞 @iamRashmika



Look for something positive in every day, even if some days you have to look a little harder 🤗☺️#RashmikaMandanna 💓#MorningRashmika 💗 pic.twitter.com/ptYl0pSH8w — Dipayan Dey (Ronnie) (@RonnieUltras10) December 11, 2020

My name is (I) 😊 😊😊

My problem is ( Love )😍😍😍

My solution is (you ) ✌️😘😘😘



❤️❤️❤️@iamRashmika I love you national crush Baby ❤️❤️❤️#RashmikaMandanna #Rashmika pic.twitter.com/gsexDi44PE — @RASHMIKA. MANDANNA. FC (@RashimikaA) December 11, 2020

Rashmika Mandanna is soon to charm the Tamil film audience as well. She will be making her Tamil debut with the film Sulthan opposite Karthi. The film is directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan. After starring in back-to-back hits, she is one of the most sought-after actors of today.

Also, Rashmika is gearing up for her upcoming film Pushpa with superstar Allu Arjun. It is directed by Sukumar. She has Aadaalloo Meeku Johaarlu and Acharya in her kitty as well.

