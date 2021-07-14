Narappa Trailer Out: Venkatesh Daggubati, Priyamani promise a riveting watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMAZON PRIME VIDEO Poster of Narappa

The makers released the riveting trailer of Venkatesh Daggubati and Priyamani’s much anticipated Telugu action-drama film, Narappa. S The film is touted as a gripping saga of a farmer and his family. Besides Daggubati and Priyamani, it also stars Ammu Abhiraami, Karthik Rathnam, Rajsekhar Aningi, Rao Ramesh and Rajiv Kanakala in the pivotal roles.

Going by the trailer, the film brings to the fore, a tale of Narappa (essayed by Venkatesh Daggubati) and his family and the unseen struggles of a farmer. As shown in the trailer, the aspect of ‘Family’ is at the heart and core of the movie’s theme and how the protagonist goes an extra mile to protect his loved ones and the family’s pride. The action drama captures this sentiment through a narrative while highlighting a unique bond between a father and a son. Watch it here:

Speaking about the exciting launch, co-producer Suresh Babu said, “Narappa is a story that holds a special place in our hearts. Its narrative is layered and quite thought-provoking. From the Venkatesh to Priyamani, every cast as well as crew members have put in an incredible amount of love and dedication to bring this story alive. We wanted every viewer to leave with more than just a story and that is exactly what this gripping drama has to offer.”

Adding further, co-producer Kalaippuli S. Thanu said, “I am quite honoured to be a part of this phenomenal film in my own way. The film’s core message is very powerful and unnering to the harsh realities of life. It does not shy away from the truths. I am certain that it will impact in ways that no one would expect. I am incredibly happy that we are able to showcase our film to audiences across 240 countries and territories.”

Jointly produced by Suresh Babu & Kalaippuli S. Thanu, Narappa is directed by Srikanth Addala, Narappa. The film premiere on July 20 on Amazon Prime Video.