Mohanlal’s Drishyam 2 goes on floor and netizens can’t contain their excitement

The much-awaited sequel of thriller Drishyam has now gone on floors. The shooting of Drishyam 2 starring Mohanlal has kick-started in Kochi with a small mahurat puja on the set. The actor even shared a few pictures from the set on his Instagram account. He captioned the images saying, "Glad to share that we have started the shooting of #Drishyam2 today. Here are some of the Pooja Pics. #drishyam #drishyam2 #shooting #covidprotocolsinplace"

The pictures from the shooting location have gone viral as soon as they were shared. Check out the images of cast and crew with Drishyam 2 director Jeethu Joseph as the film starts rolling.

After coming across the news, fans went crazy with excitement and started reacting on the pictures. Take a look:

Drishyam 2 was announced on May 21 on Mohanlal's birthday with a motion poster.

As per reports, the film's whole cast and crew underwent a necessary COVID-19 test before started shooting for the film. While the film has gone on floors, the actor Mohanlal is expected to shoot for his sequence with the team on September 26.

Meanwhile talking about Drishyam, the film was a big hit and was also adapted in Hindi language starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran in the lead roles. However, there is no update on its Hindi sequel.

On the other hand, the film 'Drishyam 2: The Resumption' in Malayalam is being helmed by Jeetu Jospeh.

