Mohanlal confirms 'Drishyam 3' with Jeethu Joseph, fans excited for next chapter of iconic thriller franchise

After years of speculation and anticipation, the wait is finally over for fans of the highly successful Drishyam franchise. On Thursday, veteran actor Mohanlal confirmed that Drishyam 3 is officially in the works, generating immense excitement among followers of the iconic thriller series. Taking to social media, Mohanlal shared the thrilling news with a cryptic message: “The past never stays silent. Drishyam 3 confirmed! #Drishyam3,” along with a picture featuring the film’s director Jeethu Joseph and producer Antony Perumbavoor.

The announcement immediately set social media abuzz, with fans flooding the comments section with messages of excitement, expressing their anticipation for the next chapter in the Drishyam saga. One fan wrote, “Wow… super excited!” while another commented, “Yay! One of the best franchises ever.”

The Drishyam series, which began in 2013, has become one of the most celebrated thriller franchises in Indian cinema. The first film, which showcased Mohanlal’s gripping portrayal of Georgekutty, a seemingly ordinary man who goes to great lengths to protect his family, became an instant hit. The sequel, Drishyam 2 (2021), took the story forward with unexpected twists and deepened the suspense, further cementing the franchise’s legacy.

Despite the positive reception, Mohanlal admitted in a recent interview with the media that crafting Drishyam 3 comes with immense challenges. He described the process as a “big headache” for director Jeethu Joseph and the entire team, acknowledging the pressure to live up to the high standards set by its predecessors. “It’s in the pipeline, but it’s a huge challenge. We are working on it, and I’m praying for it to happen soon,” Mohanlal shared, hinting at the complexity of bringing the next installment to life.

The Drishyam franchise has not only achieved remarkable success in Malayalam but also sparked remakes in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The Hindi adaptation, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, became a massive box-office hit, grossing over Rs 300 crore globally.

Fans of the franchise are eager to see how Drishyam 3 will unfold, with many eagerly awaiting Georgekutty’s next move. As the team works on the sequel, excitement continues to build for the next chapter in this gripping, edge-of-your-seat thriller.