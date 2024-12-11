Tension escalates at actor Mohan Babu’s Hyderabad residence over son Manoj’s entry attempt | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : X/@THEMOHANBABU Tension escalates at actor Mohan Babu’s Hyderabad residence over son Manoj’s entry attempt.

Violence broke out at veteran actor Mohan Babu Jalapally's residence in Hyderabad on Tuesday when his younger son Manoj, tried to enter the property. Manoj, also an actor, was reportedly detained by private guards, who pushed him out. Adding to the trouble, Mohan Babu was caught on camera trying to hit a video journalist with a microphone. A journalist who covered the incident was reportedly injured during the scuffle.

Family conflict is evident

The rift within Mohan Babu’s family went public on Monday when actor Manoj and his wife filed a complaint with the police accusing them of threatening and forcibly trying to take over his Jalapalli house.

Manoj, however, denied these allegations, saying he did not want property but “self-respect.” Speaking to the media on Tuesday, he said he sought police protection for him and his family and later discussed the matter with police officials.

Allegations and objections

In his complaint, Mohan Babu alleged that Manoj, along with a gang of 30, had raided his residence on December 8. According to him, these persons acted as per the instructions of Manoj, threatened the employees, and they stayed in the house by force.

The actor sought police protection and legal action against Manoj, his wife, and their associates to ensure his safety and return him to his home.

On the other hand, Manoj counter-complained that 10 unknown persons entered the residence on the same day. He said he confronted them, resulting in a confrontation during which he was injured.

Vishnu responds

Mohan Babu’s elder son, Vishnu, addressed the media, stating that the family issues would be resolved internally. However, with both Mohan Babu and Manoj seeking legal recourse, the family feud has attracted significant public and media attention.

Police investigation underway

The Pahadi Shareef police have registered cases based on complaints from both sides. Investigations are ongoing to ascertain the sequence of events and resolve the escalating conflict.

This high-profile family dispute has sparked conversations about property and personal disagreements among prominent personalities in the entertainment industry.