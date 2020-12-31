Master: Actor Vijay flaunts intense look in latest posters of the film

Image Source : TWITTER/@XBFILMCREATORS New poster of actor Vijay starrer Master

Just a few hours before the New Year 2021, the makers of actor Vijay starrer Master released the new posters. The makers treated the fans with several posters that show the actor in an intense look. On December 30, XB Film Creators tweeted, "2020, signing off with exclusive posters of #Master."

The posters show many different shades of actor Vijay. From dancing with the people to flaunting his angry look, the actor looks dashing in every frame. Take a look at the posters here-

2020, signing off with exclusive posters of #Master 🤩 pic.twitter.com/VP7e3Jst8r — XB Film Creators (@XBFilmCreators) December 30, 2020

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film features Vijay in the role of an antagonist who will be a college professor. The film will have Malavika Mohanan playing the role of the leading lady while Andrea Jeremiah will be playing a pivotal role.

Master was slated to release on April 9, 2020 however due to the coronavirus outbreak, the release got postponed. The team is going through the post-production work. On Monday, the makers announced the new release date of the film which is January 13. While the Tamil and Telugu versions of the film will hit the screens on January 13, the Hindi version will be released on January 14.