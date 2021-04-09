Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MAMMOOTTY Mammootty-starrer 'The Priest' to release on Amazon Prime Video

South superstar Mammootty's latest Malayalam feature The Priest is set to have its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 14, the streamer announced on Friday. Directed by Jofin T Chacko, the horror-suspense-drama film, which also stars, had a theatrical release on March 11.

According to the official synopsis, the film follows a priest and a police officer trying to solve a set of mysterious suicides but as their investigation closes in, they discover another crime with even farther-reaching consequences.

Mammootty, who plays the role of father Benedict in the film, said "The Priest" aligned with the kind of work he was looking out for.

"In this film, I am essaying the character of a priest who, like detectives, tries to solve different cases coming his way through his extraordinary skills.

"Thrilled to have the film premiere globally on Amazon Prime Video, now audiences from across the world can enjoy the movie," the 69-year-old actor said in a statement.

Chacko said he was fortunate to get his dream cast of Mammootty and Warrier in the film and hoped "The Priest" would find a wider audience with its release on Amazon Prime Video.

"I feel fortunate to get the two of the most loved South stars together on the screen. Now after its successful theatrical release, I can''t wait enough for its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video, which will help movie lovers across 240 countries and territories to watch the film," Chacko said.

Calling her first ever collaboration with Mammootty a "dream come true", Warrier said she learnt a lot as an artiste while working on "The Priest".

"I am glad that I got to be a part of this film. There’s so much to learn from Mammootty Sir, I believe it naturally enhances your performance working with such brilliant co-actors. I am excited and looking forward to the film’s premiere on Amazon Prime Video for the global audience," she added.

Jointly produced by Anto Joseph, Unnikrishnan B and V N Babu under their banner Anto Joseph Film Company and RD Illuminations, the film also stars Nikhila Vimal, Sreenath Bhasi, Saniya Iyappan and Jagadish.