Malayalam actor Sharan passes away at 49

Malayalam actor Sharan passed away on Wednesday (May 5). He was 49. Reportedly, the actor was suffering from a high fever for the last few days and was rushed to the hospital today morning after his health deteriorated. He breathed his last in the hospital. The actor is best known for his performance in the Mohanlal starrer 'Chithram.' The reason why his health deteriorated is unknown. His untimely death came as a shock to the Malayalam film industry.

Sharan's Chithram co-star and superstar Mohanlal took to social media and shared a collage photo as he paid tribute to him.

Actor Ranjini, who played the female lead in Chithram, wrote, "Can’t believe that you are no more my little brother, Saran Swarachithra who can forget your innocent performance in Chithram? Rest dear."

After Sharan's Chitram became a hit, he worked in several films. In the 1988 film, Mohanlal shared screen space with Sharan. He played the role of a friend of Vishnu (Mohanlal). Sharan appeared in several other Malayali films. He also worked as a dubbing artist for a few films.

