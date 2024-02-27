Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Malayalam actor Lena announces she is married to Gaganyaan astronaut Prasanth Nair

Prashant Balakrishnan Nair, the captain of the Indian space mission Gaganyaan, hails from Palakkad. Malayalam actress Lena has revealed that she is married to Air Force officer Prashant Nair. Lena also revealed that they tied the knot on January 17, 2024. Lena also stated that they got married in a traditional ceremony.

Malayalam actor Lena took to social media to make big revelation

Lena took to her Instagram profile to break the news of her and Today Prashant Nair's wedding. "Today, 27 February 2024, our Prime Minister, Modi ji Awarded the First Indian Astronaut Wings to Indian Air Force Fighter Pilot, Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair. It is a historic moment of pride for our Country, our state of Kerala, and Me personally. In order to maintain the officially required confidentiality, I was waiting for this announcement to let you know that I got married to Prasanth on 17 January 2024 in a traditional ceremony through an arranged marriage," read her caption.

Lena's career in Malayalam cinema

Malayalam actor Lena debuted in Malayalam cinema through Jayaraj's 'Sneham'. In addition to that, she worked in films like 'Karunam' and 'Oru Cheru Amlisi'. Lena has also acted in films such as 'Devaduthan', 'Indriyam', 'Koch Koch Santoshman' and 'Shantam' and played an important role as the heroine in 'Randaam Bhava'. After taking a break for education, Lena returned in 2007 with 'Big B'.

Then Lena again attracted attention by playing many roles in Malayalam cinema. Moreover, she also lent her voice to the Malayalam version of the Kannada film KGF 2. Lena has played great roles in the Malayalam hit serials like Sneha, Omanathingalpakshi, Sathiya, etc. Lena has also attracted attention on television through several commercials.

India's Gaganyaan mission

For the unversed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the team members for India's Gaganyaan mission on Tuesday. Apart from Air Force Group Captain Prashant Balakrishnan Nair, Group Captain Angad Pratap, Ajith Krishnan, and Wing Commander Sudhanshu Shukla have been selected for the space mission. Prime Minister Modi also presented astronaut badges to all four Air Force pilots.

