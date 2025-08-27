Malayalam actor and anchor Rajesh Keshav critical after collapsing on stage Rajesh Keshav, well known Malayalam actor and TV anchor, is reported to be in a serious condition after collapsing in a public event.

New Delhi:

Famous actor, anchor and performer Rajesh Keshav is reported to be in a critical condition after he suddenly collapsed on stage at a public event. According to Mathrubhumi English, he suffered a cardiac arrest during an event in Kochi on Sunday night.

It is said that he is currently being treated at a private hospital. Film producer and director Prathap Jayalekshmi took to his social media handles to share Rajesh Keshav's health update. The details available in his post revealed that doctors have confirmed that he suffered a cardiac arrest.

Prathap Jayalekshmi shares Rajesh Keshav's health update

In the post he wrote, "Our beloved Rajesh, the man who once set every stage ablaze with life, now lies silent, breathing only with the help of a machine. On Sunday night, in the middle of the cheers and lights at Crown Plaza, fate pulled him down. Doctors say it was a cardiac arrest, and since then, he has not truly opened his eyes to us."

The post further reads, "But we know Rajesh—he isn’t someone who stays down. This is the same soul who made us laugh, cheer, and dance; the same heartbeat that kept a crowd alive. He doesn’t belong to a hospital bed—he belongs on stage, in our lives, in our laughter."

Filmmaker also requested fans and followers to pray for Rajesh's speedy recovery. He ended the note as, "What he needs now is not medicine alone, but the unstoppable power of our love and prayers. If we hold him in our hearts with faith, he will rise again. He has to. Because someone like Rajesh can never leave halfway through the show."

About Rajesh Keshav's work front

Rajesh Keshav, also known as RK, has worked in several Indian feature films and hosted television shows for big production houses like Disney, Star, Sun and Zee Networks. According to information available on IMDb, Rajesh is working on stories and screenplays of budding talents as film projects. Two such films are under production.

