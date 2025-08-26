Tamil star Ravi Mohan spotted with rumoured girlfriend Keneeshaa Francis yet again Ponniyin Selvan actor launched his production house, Ravi Mohan Studios, in Chennai on Tuesday. The actor was yet again spotted with his rumoured girlfriend, Keneeshaa Francis.

Ravi Mohan, the Tamil actor, launched his production house, Ravi Mohan Studios, in Chennai. He also visited the Tirupati temple before making the big announcement on Tuesday. His rumoured girlfriend, Keneeshaa Francis, was also spotted with him on the big day.

On Tuesday, both addressed several rumours surrounding them and called each other their biggest supporter. On the same day, Ravi's ex-wife shared a cryptic post on her Instagram stories that read, 'You can't food god. You might fool others. You might fool yourself, but not god.'

What did Ravi Mohan say at the production house launch?

Ravi Mohan thanked his fans for supporting him through thick and thin. 'Every human being has people who help him in times of need. There comes a time when one realises whether they really have such people. I always pray that such a time never comes for anyone. But when such a time comes, you realise how lucky you are. That's how I feel today. I have nothing but gratitude for all of you who are here today," he said, thanking his supporters.

Acknowledging the negative press, Ravi Mohan said, 'Recently, I have faced some negative publicity. There were even reports that my property had been confiscated. But when people asked me about this, I told them that my property is absolutely fine. My real assets are my family, friends and fans. How can this property be confiscated? Money is nothing. Only those people succeed in the true sense who get such love.'

Ravi Mohan's statement about his rumoured girlfriend

'This event would not have been possible without Keneeshaa. She organised the whole event for me. I didn't know so many people would come for me. When a person is in trouble in life, God sends a solution in some form or the other. For me, that gift is Keneeshaa, who helped me understand myself. I wish everyone had someone like her in their life,' the Ponniyin Selvan actor said.

Ravi Mohan Studios' upcoming films

Ravi Mohan's first production is 'Bro Code', directed by Karthik Yogi. Though it was earlier announced that SJ Suryah will play an important role in the film, the cast list was announced at the launch event. Sri Gowri Priya, Shraddha Srinath, Arjun Ashokan and Malavika Manoj have also been roped in for the film. Meanwhile, Ravi Mohan is all set to direct his debut film, which will be his second production. Titled 'An Ordinary Man', the film will have Yogi Babu in the lead role.

