Mahesh Babu to launch Taapsee Pannu's 'Mishan Impossible' trailer on THIS day

Taapsee Pannu's 'Mishan Impossible' will release on April 1

Actress Taapsee Pannu's upcoming movie 'Mishan Impossible' is gearing for its grand release soon. Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu, who will next appear in 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', will unveil the theatrical trailer of 'Mishan Impossible'. It is reported that the makers had approached the 'Murari' actor to unveil the theatrical trailer of the movie as a part of the promotions. The theatrical trailer of 'Mishan Impossible' will be unveiled by Mahesh Babu on March 15. The makers conveyed the same, through their social media websites.

'Mishan Impossible', the movie directed by the young filmmaker, Swaroop RSJ, is produced by Matinee Entertainment. The movie also has Harsh Roshan, Bhanu Prakshan, and Jayateertha Molugu in lead roles. Having Mark K Robin's music, the movie will hit screens on April 1.

Recently, Taapsee took to her Instagram and shared the poster of the film. Sharing her excitement the actress wrote, "Joining these 3 fire crackers as we rush to a theatre! #MishanImpossible releasing on 1st April. P.S- no I am not running in this film it’s only a visual representation of our excitement for the film #MishanImpossible #TeluguCinema."

'Mishan Impossible' will mark Taapsee's return to the Telugu film industry after two years, her last Telugu film was the 2019 psychological thriller movie 'Game Over'.

