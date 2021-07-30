Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MAHESHBABU Mahesh Babu's first look from 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' to release on July 31

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu recently resumed shooting for his upcoming film "Sarkaru Vaari Paata" (Government's Bid). Now, the makers have announced that the actor's first look from the film will be unveiled on July 31. "Sarkaru Vaari Paata" is being directed by Parasuram Petla and the shooting is taking place here.

According to the film's production team, the makers revealed a small teaser of Mahesh's first look while hiding the main details of his character. They intend to reveal the first look of his character on July 31.

In the new poster, he can be seen walking with a bag in his hand. Several cars, bikes and few goons on the ground are also part of the image. Apparently, the poster is from an action sequence.

The film is being produced jointly by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta.

Thaman SS, who has delivered innumerable chartbuster albums in the last couple of years, is tuning music for the film that has cinematography by R. Madhi. Marthand K. Venkatesh is the editor, while A.S. Prakash is the art director of the film.

Actress Keerthy Suresh will be seen as the leading lady in "Sarkaru Vaari Paata". Co-star Mahesh Babu welcomed the actress on board on her birthday.

Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Here’s wishing the super talented @KeerthyOfficial a very happy birthday!! Team #SarkaruVaariPaata welcomes you aboard!! Will make sure it’s one of your most memorable films. Have a great one!!" Reacting to the same, Keerthy commented, "Thank you so much Mahesh Babu sir. Delighted to be working with you for the first time and really looking forward to this! #SarkaruVaariPata @urstrulyMahesh @ParasuramPetla @MythriOfficial @14ReelsPlus @GMBents @MusicThaman."