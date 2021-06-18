Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARANADARSH Maestro: Nithiin and Tamannaah Bhatia begin final shooting schedule in Hyderabad

South superstar Nithiin's milestone 30th film Maestro, directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, is in the last leg of shooting. The final shooting schedule of the film, which is the remake of Ayushmann Khurrana's Andhadhun, has commenced on June 14 in Hyderabad. It is the first star hero movie to resume shoot post second wave of the covid pandemic. Sreshth Movies, the production house that is bankrolling the movie, tweeted, "Youth@actor_nithiin‘s next crazy project #Maestro commenced its final shoot schedule Today in Hyderabad!"

With this final schedule, the entire shooting part will be wrapped up. Nabha Natesh has been paired opposite Nithiin in the crime comedy with Tamannaah Bhatia will reprise the role of Tabu in the Telugu remake. The film's first look poster and teaser were released on Nithiin's birthday and the response was massive.

Talking about her role, Tamannaah said, "I've always been an ardent fan of Tabu's work and it is such an honour to reprise a role played by her. The original film has this psychological influence on people and succeeded in inducing a sense of curiosity. What I personally loved about the original film was the brilliance of the script and the screenplay. It had no hero or no villain."

Mahati Swara Sagar who gave chartbuster album for Bheeshma is working for the second time with Nithiin. N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy are producing the film under Shreshth Movies Banner, while Rajkumar Akella is presenting it. The film has cinematography by J Yuvraj.

The film also features Naresh, Jishhusen Gupta, Sreemukhi, Ananya, Harshavardhan, Rachha Ravi, Mangli, Srinivas Reddy.

"Andhadhun", a black comedy crime thriller directed by Sriram Raghavan, has Ayushmann playing a piano player who pretends to be blind and whose life is thrown in a tizzy when he becomes witness to the murder of an aged film actor by the latter's wife and her lover.