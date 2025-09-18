Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra now 2nd-highest Malayalam grosser; which film tops the list? Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra starring Kalyani Priyadarshan has crossed Rs 257 crore globally, surpassing Manjummel Boys and Thudarum. The Dominic Arun film is now the second-highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time — but one blockbuster continues to hold the number one position.

Kalyani Priyadarshan's recently released film, 'Lokah Chapter 1 - Chandra', has stormed the box office and surpassed the lifetime collections of films like 'Thudarum' and 'Manjummel Boys', emerging as the second-highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. Directed by Dominic Arun, the film holds an impressive IMDb rating of 8.1.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the superhero action fantasy crossed the Rs 100 crore mark within just 21 days of its release across India. Despite this historic box office run, one film still holds its position as the number 1 highest-grossing Malayalam film ever.

Lokah Chapter 1 - Chandra becomes the second-highest-grossing Malayalam film

On its eighteenth day, Lokah Chapter 1 - Chandra overtook 'Manjummel Boys' (over Rs 241 crores worldwide), which stunned the trade last year with a record box office run. Earlier, on its 17th day, the film surpassed Mohanlal's 'Thudarum' (more than Rs 235 crores worldwide).

Lokah Chapter 1 - Chandra's Budget and Box Office Collection

The film, made with a budget of approximately ₹30 crore, has collected Rs 257 crore at the worldwide box office so far. Its India gross collection stands at ₹146 crore, while the overseas collection amounts to ₹111 crore.

Which film holds the top spot?

For those wondering which film remains crowned as the number one highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, it is 'L2: Empuraan'. The Malayalam action thriller stars South superstar Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film has an IMDb rating of 6.2.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, 'L2: Empuraan' became the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time after beating last year's mega-blockbuster 'Manjummel Boys' in just nine days at the worldwide box office.

