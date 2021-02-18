Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MEGHNA RAJ Late Chiranjeevi Sarja's five-months-old son to launch trailer of his film Rajamaarthanda

Meghana Raj and Late Chiranjeevi Sarja's 5 months old son will launch the trailer of his upcoming film Rajamaarthanda. Meghna took to her Instagram and shared a picture with her son and the team of his film Rajamaarthanda. She also captioned the picture, "All for his father! Appa's angel #Rajamaarthanda trailer will be launched tmrw by my baby boy, [sic]". The trailer of the film will be released on the official YouTube page of Anand Audio at 7 pm on Friday.

The name of the newborn is yet to be decided, but the family has been addressing him as Simba and Jr C. Recently Meghna shared a video of her son on Valentine's day and penned a heartfelt note, "Introducing our Little Prince!" The caption further read, "You loved me even before I was born. Now, when we meet for the first time all I want to do is thank you from the bottom of my little heart for showering so much love, support and warmth on Amma and Appa. You are family & family loves unconditionally. #JrC #MCforever #oursimba I LOVE YOU ALL!."

Meghana Raj and her friends including Pannaga Bharan had announced that the first picture will be released on the occasion of Valentine's Day. "JrC #MCforever #oursimba U HAVE HEARD HIM NOW(yes that is him!) CANT WAIT FOR U ALL TO SEE HIM ... FEB 14th! [sic]" she had posted.

Rajamaarthanda is an action thriller that will feature Deepti Sati in the female lead. Ram Narayan-directorial film has Arjun Janya's music and Jabez K Ganesh's cinematography. This is one of the films that Chiranjeevi completed before his death. However, the dubbing of the film was left which was later completed by his brother and actor Dhruva Sarjawho lend his voice for the role played by the late actor.

Meghana was 5 months pregnant when Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on June 7 after suffering a massive heart attack. He was 39.