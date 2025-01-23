Kichcha Sudeep reveals reason behind turning down Karnataka state award | Read post

Follow us on Image Source : X Kichcha Sudeep's reason behind turning down state award

Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep, who remained away from awards and honours for a long time was announced the Best Actor for Pailwaan during the Karnataka State Award 2024. However, the actor has turned down the Best Actor State Award for his 2019 wrestling film. The actor has also voiced out his reason behind not accepting the state award.

There are many deserving actors: Sudeep

The 2019th-year Karnataka state award was announced on Thursday, where Kichcha Sudeep was announced as the best actor. However, now the Kannada actor has reacted on turning down the award. 'Respected Government of Karnataka and Members of the Jury, It is truly a privilege to have received the state award under the best actor category, and I extend my heartfelt thanks to the respected jury for this honour. However, I must express that I have chosen to stop receiving awards for several years now, a decision made for various personal reasons that I intend to uphold. There are many deserving actors who have poured their hearts into their craft and would appreciate this prestigious recognition far more than I would. It will only make me happier to see one of them receiving it,' read his post on X.

My sincere thanks to the judges: Sudeep

The actor further wrote, 'My dedication to entertaining people has always been without the expectation of awards, and this acknowledgement from the jury alone serves as a significant boost for me to continue striving for excellence. I am grateful to every jury member for selecting me, as this recognition is, in itself, my reward. I sincerely apologise to the jury members and the state government for any disappointment my decision may cause, and I trust you will respect my choice and support me on the path I have chosen. Once again, I thank the honourable members of the jury and the state government for recognising my work and considering me for this award.'

For the unversed, this award includes Rs 20,000 cash and a 100-gram silver medal. S. The movie Pailwaan, directed by Krishna, was released on September 12, 2019. Made with Rs 50 crores, the film minted Rs 54 at the box office. The film was also nominated in several categories of the SIIMA Awards 2020.

