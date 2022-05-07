KGF Chapter 2 actor Mohan Juneja passes away, fans say 'Will miss you in Chapter 3'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ HOMBALEFILMS Kannada actor Mohan Juneja, who featured in KGF 2, has passed away

Kannada actor Mohan Juneja, who was last seen in the Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2, has passed away. The makers of the franchise, Hombale Films confirmed the news of Juneja's passing in an Instagram post on their official page. The post is accompanied by the caption, "Our heartfelt Condolences to actor Mohan Juneja's family, friends & well-wishers. He was one of the best-known faces in Kannada films & our KGF family (sic)."

In the KGF franchise, Juneja narrates the story of KGF mines and the legend of Rocky Bhai (Yash) to the writer of the book El Dorado. His scenes in KGF were meant to hype Rocky Bhai and move the narrative forward. His dialogue delivery was loved by the fans, who took to social media to pay condolences to the family of the bereaved. His performance in the KGF films was a mix of humour and intensity and his character had an instant connection with the watchers. Juneja's scenes in the movie were with actor Ashok Sharma, who plays the younger version of journalist Anand Ingalagi.

Juneja's dialogue, "Gang leke Ane wale hote hai gangster, woh akela hi aata tha.... Monster..." was a huge hit among the KGF fans.

One of the social media users wrote, "The Monster Title Giver. May his soul rest in peace (sic)," and another one said, "Monster RIP (sic)."

After the news of Juneja's death surfaced, KGF fans shared his scenes from the movie as a sign of respect.