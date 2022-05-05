Thursday, May 05, 2022
     
  • Fire breaks out in shop in Bombay Timber Mart Market in Reay Road area of Mumbai; six fire tenders are present at the spot
  • Gujarat court sentences MLA Jignesh Mevani to 3-month jail in 2017 case of taking out Azadi march
Chiranjeevi's Acharya flops, producers go for early OTT release to make up for theatrical losses

Acharya is already playing to empty houses and seeing drop-offs with each subsequent showing. As a result, the producers have decided to go for an early OTT release.

IANS Reported by: IANS
New Delhi Published on: May 05, 2022 19:16 IST
Acharya also has a cameo role from Ram Charan
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ CHIRANJEEVIKONIDELA

Chiranjeevi's Acharya to release early on OTT after it flops at box office

The 'Acharya' fiasco has forced the producers to make a difficult choice, as they plan to release the Chiranjeevi starrer on OTT.

'Acharya' is already playing to empty houses and seeing drop-offs with each subsequent showing. As a result, the producers have decided to go for an early OTT release in the hope of at least covering some losses.

The film bombed at the box office, resulting in massive losses for buyers in every territory. Prime Video will now stream the film this month. To everyone's surprise, the release date will be less than three weeks after its theatrical release.

Despite their desperate efforts to promote it all over, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, the father-son duo who appeared on the screen together, failed to create a boom. The debacle of 'Acharya' is also a disaster for Koratala Siva, who was billed as a 'fail-proof' director before the film's release.

