KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Collection: Yash's film refuses to slow down, inches towards 1200 crore-club

KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Collection: Yash's film continues to spread its magic at the box office ever since its release on April 14. Also starring Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, the Prashanth Neel directorial has been standing strong in front of Hollywood release Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness and Bollywood releases like Heropanti 2 starring Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Runway 34 featuring Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan. It has become the third highest-grossing film beating SS Rajamouli's recently released RRR. KGF 2 has surpassed the estimated record earnings and has proved to be a grand success at the box office. It has secured its place not just in India but also in the overseas market and has emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film. The film is expected to enter the 1200 crore club over the weekend if it continues to draw moviegoers at the same pace.

The global collection of the movie now stands over Rs 1170 crore. Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan took to Twitter and shared the record earnings of the film. He tweeted, "#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office! Week 1 - ₹ 720.31 cr | Week 2 - ₹ 223.51 cr | Week 3 - ₹ 140.55 cr | Week 4 | Day 1 - ₹ 11.46 cr, Day 2 - ₹ 8.90 cr, Day 3 - ₹ 24.65 cr, Day 4 - ₹ 25.42 cr, Day 5 - ₹ 8.07 cr, Day 6 - ₹ 6.84 cr, Day 7 - ₹ 5.92 cr, Total - ₹ 1175.63 cr FANTASTIC 4 Weeks."

Achieving another feat, the crime drama has become the first Kannada film to be screened in South Korea. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala also shared the list of films which are performing well in the UAE. Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 topped the list again.

Here's looking at the list of Hindi grossers Overseas after the pandemic:

1. KGF 2 - $9m apprx ( 22 days)

2. 83 - $8,500,000

3. Sooryavanshi - $8,350,000

4. Gangubai Kathiwadi - $7,470,000

5. The Kashmir Files - $5,600,000

6. RRR - $4,500,000

7. Bell Bottom - $1,920,000

8. Antim - The Final Truth - $1,800,000

9. Runway - $1,100,000 (10 days)

10. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui - $1,050,000

About KGF Chapter 2

Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, the film is a follow-up of the Kannada blockbuster 'KGF: Chapter 1'.Starring Yash in the lead, the first part's narrative follows an underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster.