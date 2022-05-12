Sarkaru Vaari Pata Review & Twitter Reactions: Mahesh Babu's Telugu film SVM is hit or flop? Find out

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MAHESH BABU Mahesh Babu

Sarkaru Vaari Pata Review & Twitter Reactions: Mahesh Babu's Telugu film is already topping the charts on social media. Parasuram's directorial has become one of the top trends on social media platforms and is garnering reactions from all over the world. Stakes are higher with SVM as this is the first time that the Telugu star has gone to such lengths to promote a film. It is known to all that Mahesh Babu is typically an introverted actor who simply does his job and disappears.

SVM is about the banking system and stars Keerthy Suresh as Mahesh Babu's love interest. As the film has hit the theaters today there are many questions about it. Is Mahesh Babu's film worth the hype? SVM is a hit or flop? Find out what netizens have to say about the Telugu film.

'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', directed by Parasuram, is on a record-breaking spree, as the trailer gained millions of views on YouTube, within a few hours of its release. The film is generating a lot of buzz. Mahesh Babu has also been very optimistic about the success of his commercial drama.

Recently, during a pre-release event, he had become quite emotional as he addressed his fans about their devotion to him.

"A lot has changed in the last two years. I've lost some of my closest friends (referring to the death of his brother Ramesh Babu), but your admiration for me has never wavered," Mahesh said as tears streamed down his face.

"I hope your love will stay with me forever," the superstar said, tearfully.