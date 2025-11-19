KGF actor Yash's mother alleges Rs 65 lakh cheating by film promoter, files complaint Yash's mother, Pushpalatha, has filed an FIR accusing promoter Harish Arasu of Rs 64.8 lakh fraud, threats, and negative publicity during promotions of Kannada film Kothalavadi, naming five people in her complaint.

New Delhi:

KGF actor Yash's mother, Pushpalatha, made headlines after filing a police complaint against film promoter Harish Arasu. For the unversed, Yash’s mother recently entered the film industry as a producer. She produced the Kannada film Kothalavadi, which was released in theatres on August 1, 2025.

She has approached the police station and accused the film promoter Harish Arasu and his associates of massive fraud, money laundering and criminal intimidation.

Yash's mother files a police complaint against film promoter Harish Arasu

In the complaint filed by Pushpa, she claims that she assigned Harish with the promotion of her film, which was shot in various locations, including Talakadu, Gundlupet, Mysore, and Chamarajanagar from May 24, 2025, to mid-July. Both parties reportedly agreed to spend Rs 2.3 lakh on the film's promotion.

Pushpa also alleged that Harish later raised an additional Rs 24 lakh through different channels by using the film's name. Altogether, she claims he took Rs 64,87,700 from her, which includes Rs 4 lakh in cash given on July 31 for print media advertising.

Pushpa seeks legal action from High Grounds Police Station

Upon inquiring about this, Harish allegedly threatened her and demanded a refund of Rs 27 lakh. Pushpa learned on August 1 that the film's promotional material was unavailable and later discovered that Harish was creating negative publicity. She alleged that Harish also threatened to post derogatory comments about her on social media and create a ruckus at her home.

Pushpa reported that on August 15, 2025, she and the film's director, Sriraj, received threatening calls from Harish Arasu, Manu, Nitin, and other unknown individuals.

Through her complaint, she has requested the High Grounds Police Station to take legal action against Harish Arasu, Manu, Nitin, Mahesh Guru and Swarnalatha (Rannayak) for fraud, intimidation, defamation, and criminal conspiracy.

