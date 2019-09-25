KGF 2: Sanjay Dutt starts shooting for Yash starrer in Hyderabad (In Pics)

Image Source : TWITTER KGF 2: Sanjay Dutt starts shooting for Yash starrer in Hyderabad

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who was recently seen in Prasthanam, is all set to turn baddie for Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2. While fans can't wait to see Sanju Baba as villian Adheera in the much-awaited film, the shooting has commenced in Hyderabad. The mega-hit Kannada film KGF starring Yash in the lead role broke many box office records when it released last year. Now, with Sanjay Dutt joining the film, it is surely going to be a grand treat for movie lovers across the globe.

Taking to his Twitter handle, director Prashanth Neel shared the pictures with a caption that said, "Once a upon a time Adheera. let's see how this epic story ends. #kgfchapter2 shoot at Hyderabad. With @duttsanjay sir commences".

Once a upon a time....... Adheera⚔️

let's see how this epic story ends🗡️#kgfchapter2 shoot at Hyderabad

With @duttsanjay sir commences.... pic.twitter.com/IBErFdjWgl — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) September 25, 2019

Earlier, on the occasion of Sanjay Dutt's 60th birthday, the makers released his look as Adheera.

"In KGF, Adheera's character is very powerful and if you've seen Avengers, you would have seen Thanos, so Adheera is similar to him. In the first chapter of KGF, Adheera comes at the end, but in the second chapter Adheera's character is quite dangerous and his get-up is quite attractive too. I think that was the zone I was looking for and its there", Sanjay Dutt, in an earlier interview, said while about his character in KGF 2.

