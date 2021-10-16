Follow us on Image Source : IANS Kerala State Film Awards: Jayasurya wins best actor and Anna Benn actress

Malayalam actor Jayasurya, who just a few days backs wrote himself into the record books when his 100th film was released, on Saturday (October 16) added another feather to his crowded cap when he was named Best Actor by the jury of the 51st Kerala State Film Awards. The jury was chaired by the popular actress Suhashini and the awards were announced here by the state's Minister for Films and Fisheries Saji Cherian.

Jayasurya bagged the award for his stellar role in the film 'Vellam'. Anna Ben, who is 26 years old, got the Best Actress award for her role in the film 'Kappela'. This is the second state award that Jayasurya has bagged in his two-decade-old acting career. Anna, who is the daughter of popular scriptwriter Benny P. Nayarambalam, came to the notice of audiences and critics with her 2019 debut film, 'Kumbalangi Nights'. Ever since she has been flying high.

'The Great Indian Kitchen' directed by Jijo Baby walked away with the Best Film award. Sidharth Siva was named Best Director for the film 'Ennivar'. The Best Character Actor award went to Sudheesh; Sreerekha was named the Best Character Actress.

The hugely popular film 'Ayyapanum Koshyum' was adjudged the Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value.

M. Jayachandran got the award for Best Music Director and Chandru Selvaj for Best Cameraman for their contributions to Sanal Kumar Sasidharan's 'Kayattam', which was one of the nominees for the Kim Jiseok Award at the 2020 Busan International Film Festival.