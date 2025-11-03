Kerala State Film Awards 2025 full winners list: Manjummel Boys dominates, Mammootty wins Best Actor The 55th Kerala State Film Awards 2025 have been announced. Manjummel Boys emerged as the biggest winner, while Mammootty won Best Actor for Bramayugam and Shamla Hamza won Best Actress for Feminichi Fathima.

New Delhi:

55th Kerala State Film Awards 2025: The winners of the prestigious awards ceremony were announced on Monday, November 3, by Kerala Minister for Fisheries, Culture and Youth Affairs, Saji Cherian, during a press conference in Thrissur. The list was curated by a seven-member jury, chaired by actor Prakash Raj.

Reportedly, 128 released films from 2024 were submitted for consideration. 26 made it to the final round. Emerging as the biggest winner of all nominations was Manjummel Boys, which swept multiple top honours - including Best Film, Best Director, Best Lyricist, Best Cinematography and Best Production Design. Mammootty was honoured with Best Actor for his stellar performance in Bramayugam, while Shamla Hamza took home the Best Actress award for her role in Feminichi Fathima. The ceremony aims at highlighting the efforts of the Malayalam film industry. Here's the full winners list:

Best Film: Manjummel Boys

Best Actress: Shamla Hamza, Feminichi Fathima

Best Actor: Mammootty, Bramayugam

Best Director: Chidambaram S Poduval, Manjummel Boys

Best Character Artist (F): Lijomol Jose, Nadanna Sambhavam

Best Character Artist (M): Soubin Shahir (Manjummel Boys) and Sidharth Bharathan (Bramayugam)

Special Jury Award: Asif Ali, Tovino Thomas, Darshana Rajendran, Jyothirmayi, Paradise

Best Second Film: Feminichi Fathima

Best Debut Director: Fasil Muhammed, Feminichi Fathima

Best Popular Film: Premalu

Special Jury Award for Women/Transgender People: Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine As Light

Best Story: Prasanna Vithanage, Paradise

Best Screenplay: Lajo Jose and Amal Neerad, Bougainvillea

Best Music Director: Sushin Shyam, Bougainvillea

Best Background Score: Christo Xavier, Bramayugam

Best Lyricist: Vedan for Kuthanthram from Manjummel Boys

Best Playback Singer (F): Zeba Tommy for Aarorum in Am Ah

Best Playback Singer (M): KS Harisankar for Kiliye in ARM

Best Editor: Sooraj ES, Kishkindha Kaandam

Best Cinematography: Shyju Khalid, Manjummel Boys

Best Production Design: Ajayan Chalissery, Manjummel Boys

Best VFX: Jithin Laal, Albert Thomas, Anuradha Mukherjee and Salim Lahir, ARM

Best Choreography: Sumesh Sunder and Jishnudas MV, Bougainvillea

Best Costume: Sameera Saneesh, Rekhachithram and Bougainvillea

Best Makeup Artist: Ronex Xavier, Bougainvillea and Bramayugam

Best Processing Lab/Colorist: Shree Warrier (Manjummel Boys, Bougainvillea)

Best Sync Sound: Ajayan Adat, Pani

Best Sound Design: Bhuvanesh Gupta and Vishnu Ram, Bougainvillea

Best Dubbing Artist (F): Sayonara Philip, Barroz

Best Dubbing Artist (M): Bhasi Vaikom, Barroz

Congratulations to all the winners!

Also read: Mammootty turns 74: Malayalam actor's real name, net worth and fee