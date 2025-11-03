Kerala State Film Awards 2025 full winners list: Manjummel Boys dominates, Mammootty wins Best Actor

55th Kerala State Film Awards 2025: The winners of the prestigious awards ceremony were announced on Monday, November 3, by Kerala Minister for Fisheries, Culture and Youth Affairs, Saji Cherian, during a press conference in Thrissur. The list was curated by a seven-member jury, chaired by actor Prakash Raj.
Reportedly, 128 released films from 2024 were submitted for consideration. 26 made it to the final round. Emerging as the biggest winner of all nominations was Manjummel Boys, which swept multiple top honours - including Best Film, Best Director, Best Lyricist, Best Cinematography and Best Production Design. Mammootty was honoured with Best Actor for his stellar performance in Bramayugam, while Shamla Hamza took home the Best Actress award for her role in Feminichi Fathima. The ceremony aims at highlighting the efforts of the Malayalam film industry. Here's the full winners list:
Best Film: Manjummel Boys
Best Actress: Shamla Hamza, Feminichi Fathima
Best Actor: Mammootty, Bramayugam
Best Director: Chidambaram S Poduval, Manjummel Boys
Best Character Artist (F): Lijomol Jose, Nadanna Sambhavam
Best Character Artist (M): Soubin Shahir (Manjummel Boys) and Sidharth Bharathan (Bramayugam)
Special Jury Award: Asif Ali, Tovino Thomas, Darshana Rajendran, Jyothirmayi, Paradise
Best Second Film: Feminichi Fathima
Best Debut Director: Fasil Muhammed, Feminichi Fathima
Best Popular Film: Premalu
Special Jury Award for Women/Transgender People: Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine As Light
Best Story: Prasanna Vithanage, Paradise
Best Screenplay: Lajo Jose and Amal Neerad, Bougainvillea
Best Music Director: Sushin Shyam, Bougainvillea
Best Background Score: Christo Xavier, Bramayugam
Best Lyricist: Vedan for Kuthanthram from Manjummel Boys
Best Playback Singer (F): Zeba Tommy for Aarorum in Am Ah
Best Playback Singer (M): KS Harisankar for Kiliye in ARM
Best Editor: Sooraj ES, Kishkindha Kaandam
Best Cinematography: Shyju Khalid, Manjummel Boys
Best Production Design: Ajayan Chalissery, Manjummel Boys
Best VFX: Jithin Laal, Albert Thomas, Anuradha Mukherjee and Salim Lahir, ARM
Best Choreography: Sumesh Sunder and Jishnudas MV, Bougainvillea
Best Costume: Sameera Saneesh, Rekhachithram and Bougainvillea
Best Makeup Artist: Ronex Xavier, Bougainvillea and Bramayugam
Best Processing Lab/Colorist: Shree Warrier (Manjummel Boys, Bougainvillea)
Best Sync Sound: Ajayan Adat, Pani
Best Sound Design: Bhuvanesh Gupta and Vishnu Ram, Bougainvillea
Best Dubbing Artist (F): Sayonara Philip, Barroz
Best Dubbing Artist (M): Bhasi Vaikom, Barroz
