Karuppu makers issues strict warning over illegal circulation of Suriya-Trisha Krishnan's film content

New Delhi:

RJ Balaji's directorial Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, has become the talk of the town after its screenings were cancelled on the release day due to unresolved financial issues with the producer SR Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures.

However, the film was reportedly screened in Mumbai, Pune and Varanasi by Qube, the digital cinema system, without the producer's approval. This led to further concern for the makers, who are already dealing with release issues.

Karuppu makers issues a strict warning over the illegal circulation of the film's content

Following the incident, Dream Warrior Pictures and SR Prabhu in a joint Instagram post posted a legal notice, warning audiences against circulating leaked clips of Karuppu. The notice, shared in full by the production house, urges strict action against piracy and unauthorised sharing of content.

The statement read, "I am the legal counsel for Dream Warrior Pictures, the Production House of the Tamil feature film "Karuppu" and I issue this Public Notice under instructions from and on behalf of my cilent. My client is the Producer and copyright owner of the film Karuppu, a high-budget feature film starring Actor Suriya, Trishna Krishnan and others, directed by R.J Balaji and with music composed by Sai Abhyankkar and the film is produced with investments running into several hundreds of crores. The film carries substantial theatrical, satellite, OTT, overseas and commercial value and was scheduled for a grand worldwide theatrical release across more than 20 countries and approximately 3,000 screens worldwide."

It further added, "The general public is therefore strictly cautioned and advised not to download, receive, access, store, circulate, forward, exhibit or share any unauthorized content relating to the film Karuppu in any form whatsoever. Any person found involved in such activities hereafter shall face immediate legal action including civil and criminal proceedings before the appropriate authorities and courts, entirely at their own risk as to costs and consequences."

For the unversed, this official notice comes just hours after producer SR Prabhu met the Producers Council regarding the unintended screenings of Karuppu in Mumbai, Pune and Varanasi through Qube, the digital cinema system. It was also revealed during a press conference that the film has been made on a budget of Rs 140 crore.

Also Read: Karuppu: Suriya, Trisha Krishnan's film postponed? Dhanush, Dulquer Salmaan back makers