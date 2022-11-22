Kantara Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty's film hit by new Bollywood releases

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Still of Kantara from the film's trailer

Kantara Box Office Collection: The business of Rishab Shetty's film has started to dip. The film registered growth over the weekend, however, the earnings again dropped on Monday. Reportedly, the Kannada film couldn't earn over Rs 1 Cr at the ticket window. The film is facing tough competition against Ajay Devgn's latest movie, Drishyam 2. While the Bollywood film is minting money at the box office, Kantara has slowed down.

If early reports are to be believed, Kantara earned Rs 60 lakh on Monday. It doesn't come as a surprise as the film is in cinema halls for almost 2 months now. The dip in the collections is only natural. Now, as the footfall has decreased, it seems difficult for the Hindi dub of Kantara to make it to the Rs 100 cr club. Kantara Hindi collections reached a total of 81.05 cr till 20th November, Sunday.

Kantara's success has been unprecedented. The film became a sleeper hit and benefitted from positive word of mouth. Made on a relatively low budget of around Rs 16 crore, the film revolving around obscure customs, traditions and local folklore is turning out to be a hit even beyond Karnataka. It registered the highest footfall numbers crossing the figures of KGF Series and has been the third highest grosser of the year after 'KGF Chapter 2' and 'RRR'. The movie has been doing exceptionally well overseas too. It recently touched the 3 million dollar mark in the US.

Kantara was released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on 30th September and 14th October respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.

