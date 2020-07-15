Image Source : TWITTER/ASHWINI M SRIPAD Kannada actor Srinath Vasishta turns security guard at home during COVID-19 pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has led to the loss of the work of many. There have been many artists who due to the lack of work have switched their professions. Some have turned farmers where others have opened their own vegetable or grocery shops. In the wake of the same, Kannada actor-director who has been a part of many films and daily soaps has now turned into a security guard at his apartment for the safety of the residents. However, he took his decision after one of the security guards tested positive and the remaining three security personals were told to quarantine themselves. In order to show solidarity, not just Srinath but his other fellow residents of the Gopalan Brindavan Apartment complex in Bangalore have been taking care of the security and housekeeping from the past few days.

Ashwini M Sripad took to Twitter to share the news along with the pictures of the actor and wrote, "Actor, director & dubbing artist Srinath Vasishta (Pa Pa Paandu fame) has turned into security guard for 10 days at his apartment in Bengaluru after one of the security guard tested positive, 3 other security personals were told to Quarantine. Residents are taking turn & working."

Srinath told Deccan Herald, "I had played the role of a security guard in one of the Kannada serials Chi.Sow.Savithri. This time, I did it for real. I spent the day tracking vehicles moving in and out of the apartment complex, monitoring temperature and checking if people were wearing masks."

The secretary of the apartment management committee, Sunil Krishnan told the portal, "There are six security personnel and five housekeeping staff employed with the apartment complex. After one of them tested positive for the virus, we decided to ask all the staff to quarantine themselves. We are now doing security work in three shifts — one from 6 am to 2 pm, another from 2 pm to 10 pm and the third from 10 pm to 6 am. Each shift is covered by two residents. There are others who are cleaning the apartment premises. We are able to manage as several of us are working from home at present."

For the unversed, Srinath has worked in films like 'Naa Ninna Mareyalare,' 'RangiTaranga,' 'Kraurya', 'Krishna Nee Begane Baaro,' and others.

