Kannada actor Nithin Gopi passes away due to heart attack at the age of 39

Nithin Gopi breathed his last on June 2.

Kannada actor Nithin Gopi who shared screen space with legendary actor Dr Vishnuvardhan in the film Hello Daddy as a child artist is no more. The actor breathed his last at the age of 39 due to a heart attack. According to reports, he complained of chest pain and was rushed to a hospital nearby for treatment. He failed to respond to the treatment and was declared dead by the doctors.

His untimely demise has created shockwaves in the sandalwood industry. Many offered condolences to family members. The actor was unmarried and was staying with his parents in Bengaluru.

Nithin Gopi had carved a niche for himself in the industry and was widely recognized for his notable performances in Kannada films and television shows. Nithin Gopi played a pivotal role in the popular serial Punar Vivaha, produced by Shruthi Naidu. Though he acted in a few episodes, his acting skills which made an effect on the audience, and the serial garnered good TRP ratings. He also made cameos in a few episodes of the devotional serial Hara Hara Mahadeva and acted in several Tamil serials. The actor was planning to direct a new serial and discussions were on with a prominent Kannada general entertainment channel.

Nithin had also acted in films like Muthinantha Hendthi, Keralida Kesari, Nishabdha, Chirabandavya, and many more.

Nithin Gopi is the latest actor on the list of celebrities who lost his life owing to a heart attack. The sandalwood industry has lost several actors including Puneeth Rajkumar, Lakshman, Mandeep Roy, and Bullet Prakash.

A few days ago, Sampath Raj’s prank ended in tragedy. His close friend and co-actor Rajesh Dhruva said that Sampath’s death was accidental. He took to Instagram and shared a video where made this shocking revelation. Sampath wanted to threaten his wife and wanted to hang himself, but it ended badly.

