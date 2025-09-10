Kannada actor Darshan breaks down in court, says 'Haven't seen the sun, got a fungal infection' Actor Darshan, who is currently in jail in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case, was recently presented before the City Civil and Sessions Court via VC. He emotionally told the judge that he had not seen the sun for 30 days and that his hands were affected by a fungal infection.

Jail officials' request to move actor Darshan from Parappana Agrahara Central Prison to Ballari Jail in the Renukaswamy murder case was denied by a Bengaluru court. Although the court noted that there were no good reasons for the relocation, it did permit some prison concessions.

Darshan, the defendant in the case, will now be allowed to move about the jail grounds. The court also granted his request for basic amenities, including a bedsheet, pillow, and an extra bed, but emphasised that all of the items had to adhere exactly to the prison handbook. It also made clear that the Inspector General of Prisons has the power to take disciplinary action, including moving the convict, if any rules are broken.

During the hearing, Darshan emotionally appealed, telling the judge that he had not seen the sun for 30 days and that his hands were affected by a fungal infection. He reportedly went as far as to say, "Please poison me."

The judge reprimanded him for making such statements and warned him not to repeat them.

All you need to know about the Renukaswamy murder case?

For the unversed, Kannada actor Darshan was arrested in June 2024 for kidnapping and murdering Renukaswamy, a resident of Chitradurga. The deceased Renukaswamy was a fan of Darshan Thoogudeepa. According to preliminary investigation reports, a group of men allegedly acting on orders from Darshan and others abducted, abused, and killed Renukaswamy.

It is alleged that Renukaswamy had sent abusive messages to actress Pavithra Gowda on social media. Before passing away from his wounds, he was allegedly enticed to Bengaluru, imprisoned, and subjected to torture. Later, his body was left in an abandoned part of the city.

(With PTI Inputs)

