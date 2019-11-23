Kangana Ranaut's first look as J Jayalalithaa for Thalaivi out. Watch teaser

Kangana Ranaut looks mirror image of Jayalalithaa in the first teaser

Thalaivi makers have released the first look poster of Kangana Ranaut starrer J Jayalalithaa biopic. In the poster, Kangana is a mirror image of late political leader J Jayalalithaa and the credit goes to the brilliant prosthetic team. There is also a glimpse of younger version of Jayalalithaa when she used to be the leading actress of South industry. Meanwhile, makers have announced the release date of the biopic, which is 26th June 2020. The movie has been directed by Vijay and produced by Vishnu Induri and Shaailesh R Singh.

First look poster... Kangana Ranaut in #Jayalalitha biopic... Titled #Thalaivi... Directed by Vijay... Produced by Vishnu Induri and Shaailesh R Singh... 26 June 2020 release. #ThalaiviFirstLook pic.twitter.com/WIoJTOxM45 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 23, 2019

Besides the first look, makers also dropped the first teaser of Thalaivi and we have to say Kangana is all set to kill. Kangana Ranaut's team took to Instagram to share the teaser, ''#Thalaivi First Look A superstar heroine, a revolutionary hero, and now it’s time to watch her story unfold! Presenting #KanganaRanaut, in & as #Thalaivi. A film by #Vijay, arriving in cinemas on 26th June, 2020''. In the first half of the clip, Kangana is seen dancing her heart out as young Jayalalithaa as she shoots for a film, while in the latter part, she is shown addressing a massive crowd as the giant political figure.

Kangana spent more than six months preparing for the titular role. Besides Bharatnatyam lessons, she learned Tamil to get into the skin of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

Though the entire cast has not been revealed yet, Arvind Swami will essay the former Tamil Nadu CM and veteran actor MG Ramachandran aka MGR. The music for Thalaivi will be composed by GV Prakash Kumar. It is a trilingual film and will be made in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu.

Earlier, in an interview with Times of India, director Vijay said Kangana is the perfect fit for the role because of her pan-India appeal. He doesn't want Thalaivi to be considered a regional film. “This is a pan India film, and Kangana is apt for the role. She is one of the biggest stars in India today and I think it is right that a top star plays the role of an important politician,'' he had said.

Meanwhile, Kangana will also be seen in Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's Panga which stars Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta in important roles. The movie is scheduled to release mid next year.

