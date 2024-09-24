Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam wrap shooting, 'Thug Life' enters new phase

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SNAPSHOT Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam wrap shooting for Thug Life

Kamal Haasan's next big film 'Thug Life' has been grabbing the attention of all his fans for quite some time now. The film has already captivated the audience with its initial glimpses and posters and is expected to turn out to be a big hit at the box office. The cast of the film was shooting for the film for a long time. Recently, the news of the completion of the film's shooting came to light. Finally, now the makers have made it official. Along with this, they also shared a BTS video from the sets of the film.

Thug Life shooting completed

Kamal Haasan has completed the shooting of his upcoming film 'Thug Life'. The makers confirmed the news today on Tuesday. Reuniting with director Mani Ratnam after 35 years, Kamal Haasan began shooting in January this year at various locations. In a BTS video of the entire shooting schedule of the film, the makers of 'Thug Life' gave a glimpse of many important moments, including lovely scenes and faraway locations.

Makers share unseen video

The video also shows the celebration of the completion of the film's shooting. Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR aka Simbu and director Mani Ratnam came together for a picture. In one of the frames, Kamal Haasan can also be seen congratulating his director on wrapping up the schedule. The caption reads, "Shooting completed Thug Life entering the next phase." This next part of the film will be its post-production.

Watch the video here:

About the film

Earlier, Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan worked together in the 1987 film 'Nayakan'. Now they have reunited for 'Thug Life'. The film is touted to be a gangster drama. 'Thug Life' is directed by Mani Ratnam and co-produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies. The film also stars Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Nassar, Joju George, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Gautham Karthik, Abhirami Gopikumar and others. Recently, Ali Fazal joined the team of 'Thug Life'. The music of the film is given by AR Rahman. Ravi K Chandran is handling the cinematography and AR Rahman is handling the musical part. Information about the release date of the film is yet to be revealed.

