Tirupati's Laddu Row: Spat between Pawan Kalyan, Prakash Raj continues; actor replies to Andhra Dy CM's speech

While people across the country are angry over the issue of adding animal fat to the laddus of Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh, two South superstars clashed with each other over it. A verbal war broke out between Pawan Kalyan and Prakash Raj. It started with Andhra Dy CM Pawan Kalyan taking to his X profile to express his disappointment over the matter. Later actor Prakash Raj also took to X and wrote that Pawan should help find the culprits and give them strict punishments instead of spreading apprehensions and blowing up the issue nationally. But the matter didn't end there.

Pawan Kalyan blasts on Prakash Raj

The Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan reached Kanaka Durga Temple, in Vijayawada on Tuesday and fired back at Prakash Raj. He raised the question of whether should he not speak about the attack on Sanatan Dharma? After the purification ritual at Kanak Durga Temple, Pawan Kalyan told the media, 'Why should I not speak? Should I not speak when my house is attacked? Prakash Raj Garu, you have to learn a lesson. I respect you.'

The actor-turned-politician further said, 'It is not only Prakash Raj but all those people who think in the name of secularism. You can be misled. Let me tell you people that we are deeply hurt. Do not make fun of our feelings. It may be fun for you, but it is not fun for us. It is a very deep pain, never forget. Think 100 times before speaking about Sanatan Dharma.' He also added that if this had happened in any other religion, there would have been an uproar.

Prakash Raj replies again

Now Prakash Raj has also hit back on this statement of Pawan Kalyan and said that he will answer him personally when he comes back. Tweeting a video on his X handle, he wrote, 'Dear Pawan Kalyan Garu, it has happened in a state where you are a DCM... Please Investigate ..Find out the Culprits and take stringent action. Why are you spreading apprehensions and blowing up the issue Nationally … We have enough Communal tensions in the Country. (Thanks to your friends in the Center )#justasking'

