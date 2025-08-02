Kalabhavan Navas, Malayalam actor, found dead inside hotel room in Ernakulam Malayalam actor and mimicry artist Kalabhavan Navas passed away at 51 due to a suspected cardiac arrest in a hotel near Ernakulam.

Thiruvananthapuram:

Renowned Malayalam actor and mimicry artist Kalabhavan Navas passed away on Friday evening in a hotel room in Chottanikkara, near Ernakulam. He was 51 years old. Preliminary reports suggest that the cause of death was a suspected cardiac arrest.

Navas had been in Chottanikkara for the shooting of his upcoming film Prakambam. According to hotel staff, he was due to check out on Friday evening after wrapping up the shoot. However, when he did not respond, a hotel employee went to his room and found him unconscious. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police officials have confirmed that no suspicious items were found in the room. His body is currently kept at SD Tata Hospital in Chottanikkara and will be handed over to his family after a post-mortem examination scheduled for Saturday.

A versatile talent in Malayalam cinema

Kalabhavan Navas was celebrated for his versatility in the Malayalam entertainment industry. He began his career as a mimicry artist and went on to establish himself as an actor and occasional playback singer. He first appeared on screen in the 1995 film Chaitanyam and later featured in several well-known films such as Junior Mandrake, Chandamama, Mimics Action 500, One Man Show, and Mattupetti Machan. His latest appearance was in the film Detective Ujjwalan.

Apart from films, Navas was also a popular television personality, widely appreciated for his comic timing and mimicry skills. He gained fame through the Kalabhavan troupe, a launching platform for many prominent mimicry artists in Kerala.

Industry and fans mourn sudden loss

The news of Navas’s sudden death has sent shockwaves through the Malayalam film industry and among his fans. Tributes poured in on social media, with fans and colleagues remembering him for his humour, humility, and immense contribution to Malayalam cinema and stage performance.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his condolences, calling Navas a gifted artist who brought joy to audiences with his performances.

Kalabhavan Navas leaves behind a legacy of laughter, talent, and dedication to the arts. His untimely death marks a significant loss to the Malayalam entertainment community and the world of mimicry.