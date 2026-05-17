K Rajan, veteran Tamil producer, dies by suicide in Chennai

New Delhi:

Tamil film producer K Rajan reportedly died by suicide on Sunday after jumping from the Adayar bridge in Chennai. The news of his sudden demise has left the film industry and fans in deep shock.

For the unversed, K Rajan was a versatile figure in Tamil cinema, working as a producer, writer, director, and actor. He started his journey in the industry by producing Brammacharigal in 1983. He was known for his work in films like Doubles, Aval Paavam, and Ninaikoatha Naaliai.

Celebs express grief over K Rajan's demise

BJP leader Khushbu Sundar expressed her grief and wrote on her X handle, "Terrible news. Deeply shocked to hear about the demise of our beloved member of film fraternity, producer K.Rajan Sir. He passing away by suicide is extremely saddening. Very respectful person and a man who never hesitated to call a spade a spade. Very very upsetting. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanthi."

Actor Vishal also took to his X and wrote, "Just heard the news of k Rajan sir s demise. Shocking to hear that he committed suicide. A bold speaker. Been the president of the distributor an association. Sad to hear this news. May his soul rest in peace. God bless."

(Image Source : ACTOR VISHAL'S X POST)Screengrab showing actor Vishal's X post

Actor-politician R Sarathkumar wrote, "The tragic incident of Mr. K. Rajan, a renowned producer in the Tamil film industry, taking his own life has caused immense shock and sorrow. From 1980 onwards, the unexpected end of this veteran producer, who had firmly established himself in Tamil cinema, will be a great loss to the Tamil film world. I convey my deepest condolences to his family, who are grieving his passing, as well as to his relatives, friends, and the entire Tamil film fraternity. I pray for the peaceful repose of his soul."

Film producer G Dhananjheyan reacted to the news of K Rajan's demise and wrote on his X handle (formerly Twitter), "It’s shocking and sad to know Producer & Distributor Thiru #KRajan sir committed suicide. Unbelievable, as he is one of the boldest and confident persons I have come across. Highly energetic and opinionated. Tamil Cinema will badly miss him for his support to the industry at many crucial times. May his soul rest in peace."

(Image Source : X: G DHANANJHEYAN )Screengrab showing G Dhananjheyan's X post.

Actor Sibi Sathyaraj wrote, "Shocked to hear the sudden demise of #KRajan sir by suicide!This is not the way to go dear sir!My deepest condolences and prayers for the family!RIP sir."

Notably, veteran Tamil producer K Rajan also launched his son Prabhukanth as an actor in the 2000 film, Aval Paavam.

(Disclaimer: This article does not intend to promote, encourage, or sensationalise self-harm or suicide in any form. If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress, suicidal thoughts, or a mental health crisis, please seek immediate professional help. In India, you can contact AASRA (24/7): 91-9820466726 or reach out to a trusted mental health professional, doctor, or local emergency services.)

Also Read: Who was K Rajan, veteran Tamil film producer, who died by suicide in Chennai?