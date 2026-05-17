Who was K Rajan, veteran Tamil film producer, who died by suicide in Chennai?

New Delhi:

Veteran Tamil film producer K Rajan passed away by suicide at the age of 85 in Chennai. According to reports, he jumped off the Adayar bridge in Chennai. However, more details about his death are still awaited.

Several celebrities, including Tamil actor Vishal, actor-politician R Sarath Kumar, and BJP leader Khushbu Sundar, have condoled the demise of the veteran film producer. Let us tell you who he was and his famous movies.

Who was Tamil film producer K Rajan?

K Rajan was a veteran personality in Tamil cinema who worked as a producer, writer, director, and actor in his film career. He started his career as a producer in the early 1980s and went on to work on several films over the years, including Doubles, Aval Paavam, and Ninaikoatha Naaliai.

According to reports, K Rajan was also active in the film trade sector. In 2000, he served as the president of the Chennai Film Distributors Association.

A look at Tamil producer K Rajan's movies

K Rajan had a long and diverse career in Tamil cinema, working across multiple roles. As a producer, he made films like Brammacharigal (1983), Doubles (2000), Aval Paavam (2000), and Ninaikkatha Naalillai (2001).

He also directed films such as Namma Ooru Mariamma (1991) and Unarchigal (2005), and worked as a writer for Thangamana Thangachi (1991) and Chinna Poovai Killathe (1992).

As an actor, he appeared in films including Michael Raj (1987), Sonthakkaran (1989), Doubles (2000), En Sakhiye (2000), and Kabadi Kabadi (2001).

(Disclaimer: This article does not intend to promote, encourage, or sensationalise self-harm or suicide in any form. If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress, suicidal thoughts, or a mental health crisis, please seek immediate professional help. In India, you can contact AASRA (24/7): 91-9820466726 or reach out to a trusted mental health professional, doctor, or local emergency services.)

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