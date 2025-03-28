Jr NTR moved by Japanese fan who learned Telugu after Watching 'RRR' | Watch Jr NTR shared a heartwarming experience during his visit to Japan, where his film Devara: Part 1 is set to release on March 28, 2025.

Superstar Jr NTR, currently in Japan for the release of his highly anticipated film Devara: Part 1, shared a touching experience that has further endeared him to fans worldwide. In a heartfelt post on social media, the actor revealed that a Japanese fan had learned Telugu after watching his blockbuster film RRR. This gesture left the actor deeply moved, highlighting the power of cinema in bridging cultural divides.

Jr NTR, who plays a dual role in Devara: Part 1, took to his social media to express his emotions, sharing the story of his encounter with the fan. “My visits to Japan always give me beautiful memories, but this one hit differently. Hearing a Japanese fan tell me she learned Telugu after watching RRR truly moved me,” he wrote. The fan’s story resonated with him, emphasizing how films can transcend borders and connect people from different cultures.

The actor also took the opportunity to reflect on the impact of cinema on global audiences. “Being a lover of cinema and languages, the power of cinema to be a bridge across cultures and encouraging a fan to learn a language is something I will never forget. One more reason to celebrate Indian cinema as it travels the world,” Jr NTR added. His words echoed the universal appeal of Indian cinema, which continues to captivate audiences beyond the subcontinent.

In a video shared by Jr NTR, fans can be seen enthusiastically cheering for the star as he interacts with them at an event in Japan. One particular fan caught his attention, telling him in Telugu, “Anna nenu RRR chusina taravata Telugu nerchukunnanu,” which translates to “Brother, I learned Telugu after watching RRR.” Jr NTR, clearly surprised, replied, “Wow!” The fan went on to explain how she had watched RRR two years ago and switched to Japanese, calling the actor an "inspiration." Jr NTR responded humbly, saying, “You're a bigger inspiration than all of us.”

The Japanese audience is eagerly awaiting the release of Devara: Part 1, which has already been making waves in the country. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film is a dramatic clash of wills set in a coastal environment. Jr NTR plays dual roles as Devara and Varadha, while Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan also feature in the ensemble cast. The film was initially released in India on September 27 in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

With Devara: Part 1 making its way to Japan and Indian cinema continuing to break boundaries, Jr NTR’s heartwarming interaction with his fan proves that the influence of cinema extends far beyond entertainment, uniting people across the globe.